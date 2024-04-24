Updated April 24th, 2024 at 21:39 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Aditi-Siddharth: Celebs Attend Heeramandi Screening In Mumbai
Heeramandi will debut on Netflix on May 1. Ahead of its release, the screening of the show took place in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities.
1/11: Heeramandi screening took place in Mumbai on Wednesday night, which was attended by several celebrities including the ensemble cast of the show. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/11: Rakul Preet Singh showed up in an Indian attire. / Image: Varinder Chawla
3/11: Newly engaged couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, also marked their presence at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
4/11: Fatima Sana Shaikh posed for the paps. / Image: Varinder Chawla
5/11: Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a royal blue suit. / Image: Varinder Chawla
6/11: Alia Bhatt stunned in an ivory suit. / Image: Varinder Chawla
7/11: Mrunal Thakur walked the red carpet in an ivory saree. / Image: Varinder Chawla
8/11: Anupam Kher was also snapped at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
9/11: Richa Chadha posed for the paps ahead of the screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla
10/11: Shruti Haasan came to cheer the Heeramandi team. / Image: Varinder Chawla
11/11: Richa Chadha's husband and actor Ali Zafar was also present at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
