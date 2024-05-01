TOUCH's Kim Sunwoong and SPICA member Park Narae announced their wedding news with an Instagram post. The couple shared dreamy photos accompanying the news.

1/5: SPICA Park Narae And TOUCH Kim Sunwoong recently announced their wedding. / Image: Instagram

2/5: The couple who has been dating for quite some time now is ready to take the next step in their relationship./ Image: Instagram

3/5: While they didn't reveal the date of the big day, they will be tying the knot sometime later this year. / Image: Instagram

4/5: The couple shared the news with a set of dreamy photos. / Image: Instagram

5/5: They did a wedding theme photoshoot ahead of the wedding. / Image: Instagram