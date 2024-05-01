Updated May 1st, 2024 at 21:40 IST
SPICA Park Narae And TOUCH Kim Sunwoong Announce Wedding With Dreamy Photos
TOUCH's Kim Sunwoong and SPICA member Park Narae announced their wedding news with an Instagram post. The couple shared dreamy photos accompanying the news.
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
1/5: SPICA Park Narae And TOUCH Kim Sunwoong recently announced their wedding. / Image: Instagram
2/5: The couple who has been dating for quite some time now is ready to take the next step in their relationship./ Image: Instagram
3/5: While they didn't reveal the date of the big day, they will be tying the knot sometime later this year. / Image: Instagram
4/5: The couple shared the news with a set of dreamy photos. / Image: Instagram
5/5: They did a wedding theme photoshoot ahead of the wedding. / Image: Instagram
