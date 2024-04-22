Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 21:12 IST
Srikanth: Aamir Khan Launches Papa Kehte Hai 2.0 With Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F
Papa Kehte Hain 2.0 from Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F was unveiled in Mumbai in the presence of Aamir Khan, who originally featured in the song.
1/6: The team of Srikanth came together for the song launch of Papa Kehte Hai 2.0./ Image: Varinder Chawla
2/6: Aamir Khan arrived to launch the song along with the star cast and none other than Srikanth Bolla. / Image: Varinder Chawla
3/6: Director Tushar Hiranandani kept it cool and comfy during the song launch event in Mumbai on Monday./ Image: Varinder Chawla
4/6: Sharad Kelkar looked dapper as he arrived to promote his film with Rajkummar Rao and others./ Image: Varinder Chawla
5/6: Kiku Sharda and several other celebrities were in attendance at the event./ Image: Varinder Chawla
6/6: Udit Narayan, who sang the song, was also in attendance at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
