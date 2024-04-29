Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth is nearing the release date, so here were are with the list of upcoming biopics that you must look forward to watch.

1/6: Srikanth: It tells the story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. The film is slated to release on May 10./ Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

2/6: Chandu Champion: In the film, Kartik Aaryan stars as soldier-para athlete Murlikant Petkar in this biopic helmed by Kabir Khan. It will release on June 14./ Image: Instagram

3/6: Emergency: Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie is slated to release on November 24./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Chhava: In the film, Vicky Kaushal potrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie is scheduled to release on December 6./ Image: Instagram

5/6: Ikkis: Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will star Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat./ Image: Agastya Nanda/Instagram

6/6: Chakda Xpress: It is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India./ Image: Chakda Xpress