Srikanth To Chandu Champion: Upcoming Biopics To Look Forward
Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth is nearing the release date, so here were are with the list of upcoming biopics that you must look forward to watch.
1/6: Srikanth: It tells the story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. The film is slated to release on May 10./ Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
2/6: Chandu Champion: In the film, Kartik Aaryan stars as soldier-para athlete Murlikant Petkar in this biopic helmed by Kabir Khan. It will release on June 14./ Image: Instagram
3/6: Emergency: Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie is slated to release on November 24./ Image: IMDb
4/6: Chhava: In the film, Vicky Kaushal potrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie is scheduled to release on December 6./ Image: Instagram
5/6: Ikkis: Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will star Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat./ Image: Agastya Nanda/Instagram
6/6: Chakda Xpress: It is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India./ Image: Chakda Xpress
