Updated March 21st, 2024 at 23:08 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Devara Part 1, RC16: Upcoming Movies Starring Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of movies to look forward to in the coming years. The actress will be a part of regional as well as Bollywood projects.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Published March 21st, 2024 at 23:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
India Newsan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.