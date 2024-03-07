×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
Subhi Chandna

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Shares New Photos From Dreamy Jaipur Wedding

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma in Jaipur. The actress took to her social media account to share photos from the bash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru’s Growing Water Scarcity Hits Businesses

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Bharat Will Become World's Largest Economy In This Decade: PM Modi

    Republic Summit11 minutes ago

  3. The biggest fight of the 21st century: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson confirmed

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Sanjiv Goenka reveals inside story of how LSG doubled value in 2 years

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. Bajaj Allianz launches Gen AI bot for simplifying insurance

    Tech 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo