The Met Gala saw celebrities the world over, embrace their take on this year's theme. Sydney Sweeney was among the list of eminent attendees.

Sydney Sweeney Shares BTS Photos Of Her Embracing Met Gala's 2024 Garden Of Time Theme

1/7: Sydney Sweeney recently shared a series of glimpses which gave insight into all the work that went into getting her ready for this year's Met Gala. / Image: Instagram

2/7: The dress code this year, was 'The Garden of Time', with the exhibit being centered around the theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. / Image: Instagram

3/7: Being the official face of Miu Miu, the actress opted for a Cinderalla-esque ballgown in a pale blush blue from the Italian high end brand. / Image: Instagram

4/7: A netted veil in black, embellished with glass like crystals also formed part of the touch of grunge drama the look carried. / Image: Instagram

5/7: Strong black floral embroidery added eye-catching details to the look, complimented by the show stopping elbow high latex gloves. / Image: Instagram

6/7: Sydney also shared an endearing picture of her and Amanda Seyfried admiring each other's looks for the fashion's biggest night. / Image: Instagram

7/7: The caption to Sydney's post read, "little moments". / Image: Instagram