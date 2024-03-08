These cunning heroes of revenge K-dramas catch and outsmart those who harm them in dramatic ways with careful planning and a dash of surprise.

1/6: The World of the Married: A successful doctor is married to an aspiring filmmaker. However, their relationship starts to crumble after the husband begins to have an extra-marital affair./ Image: IMDb

2/6: The Glory: A young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge after becoming a primary school teacher./ Image: IMDb

3/6: Vincenzo: During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice./ Image: Vincenzo

4/6: Taxi Driver: Travis, an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran, works as a taxi driver in New York City. One day, he decides to save an underage prostitute from her pimp to clean the city of corruption./ Image: Twitter

5/6: My Name: Following her father's murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss -- and enters the force under his direction./ Image: IMDb

6/6: Eve: Lee Ra El devises schemes to exact revenge on people who destroyed her family. With the help of her friend Seo Eun Pyeong, she is determined to go after the richest clans in the country./ Image: IMDb