Thanos, Killmonger, Vulture, Mysterio and more. We have listed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fearsome villains.

1/6: Killmonger: The villain of Black Panther (2018) was played by Michael B. Jordan, and intends to fix the imbalance among the world's different people, as well as redistribute wealth./ Image: Instagram

2/6: Thanos: The final supervillain of Phase Three was played by Josh Brolin, and he was a man with a plan to wipe out part of Earth's population and ultimately stabilise the overpopulated system./ Image: YouTube

3/6: Vulture: Michael Keaton played this erstwhile businessman who decides to take on Spider-Man after the latter interferes in his newly-found penchant for wrongdoing./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Mysterio: Played by Jake Gyllenhaal in the Spider-Man film Far From Home (2019), the character was once a scientist at Stark Industries, only to turn rogue and become Spider-Man's chief nemesis/ Image: IMdb

5/6: Alexander Pierce: Played by Robert Redford, the character is a HYDRA loyalist who works with SHIELD and is misdirecting the Avengers in the hope of achieving goals for HYDRA./ Image: IMdb

6/6: Kaecilius: Played by Mads Mikkelsen, the villain of Doctor Strange (2016) an old disciple who broke away from the community and questioned The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton)./ Image: IMDb