The Joker To Bane: Ruthless Villains Batman Has Been Up Against

1/7: Jack Napier (Batman, 1989): Jack Nicholson played the arch-nemesis of The Dark Knight in the movie./ Image: IMDb

2/7: Oswald Cobblepot (Batman Returns, 1992): Danny DeVito played a crime lord who was abandoned at birth and raised by penguins, thus lending him a frightful appearance./ Image: IMDb

3/7: Harvey Dent (Batman Forever, 1995): Tommy Lee played the former District Attorney of Gotham, who suffers from physical scarring and brain damage after an acid attack. Both he attributes to Batman./ Image: Instagram

4/7: Dr. Jonathan Crane (The Dark Knight Trilogy, 2005-2012): Cillian Murphy appeared to be the principal villain for much of Batman Begins' (2005) until being outed as a patsy./ Image: Instagram

5/7: The Joker (The Dark Knight, 2008): Heath Ledger gave an Oscar-worthy performance as the villain of Batman. In the movie, Ledger was equally chilling and funny./ Image: Instagram

6/7: Bane (The Dark Knight Rises, 2012): Though ultimately a stand-in, Bane, played by Tom Hardy, is the one villain who truly brings Gotham to its knees and makes it bleed like no one before him did./ Image: Instagram

7/7: Edward Nashton (The Batman, 2022): Played by Paul Dano, this villain forced viewers to reevaluate their idea of the ideal antagonist./ Image: Instagram