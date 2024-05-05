Updated May 5th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
The Joker To Bane: Ruthless Villains Batman Has Been Up Against
From The Joker and Edward Nashton to Jack Napier, we have listed down the ruthless villains Batman has been up against over the years.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7: Jack Napier (Batman, 1989): Jack Nicholson played the arch-nemesis of The Dark Knight in the movie./ Image: IMDb
2/7: Oswald Cobblepot (Batman Returns, 1992): Danny DeVito played a crime lord who was abandoned at birth and raised by penguins, thus lending him a frightful appearance./ Image: IMDb
3/7: Harvey Dent (Batman Forever, 1995): Tommy Lee played the former District Attorney of Gotham, who suffers from physical scarring and brain damage after an acid attack. Both he attributes to Batman./ Image: Instagram
4/7: Dr. Jonathan Crane (The Dark Knight Trilogy, 2005-2012): Cillian Murphy appeared to be the principal villain for much of Batman Begins' (2005) until being outed as a patsy./ Image: Instagram
5/7: The Joker (The Dark Knight, 2008): Heath Ledger gave an Oscar-worthy performance as the villain of Batman. In the movie, Ledger was equally chilling and funny./ Image: Instagram
6/7: Bane (The Dark Knight Rises, 2012): Though ultimately a stand-in, Bane, played by Tom Hardy, is the one villain who truly brings Gotham to its knees and makes it bleed like no one before him did./ Image: Instagram
7/7: Edward Nashton (The Batman, 2022): Played by Paul Dano, this villain forced viewers to reevaluate their idea of the ideal antagonist./ Image: Instagram
Published May 5th, 2024 at 14:36 IST