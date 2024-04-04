Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
The Kashmir Files To Taskent Files: Must-watch Pallavi Joshi's Movies On Her Birthday
Pallavi Joshi, an Indian actress, writer, and film producer, is celebrating her 55th birthday today. Here's a list of her best performances.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Published April 4th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Fruit Plants That Thrive In AprilWeb Stories18 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.