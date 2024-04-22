Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 15:15 IST
Thiruveer Shares Photos From His South Indian Wedding With Girlfriend Kalpana Rao
Thiruveer married Kalpana Rao on April 21 in the presence of their family and close friends. Photos from the couple's wedding are now going viral.
1/5: Actor Thiruveer, famously known for his roles in films like Masooda and Pareshan, tied the knot with his girlfriend Kalpana Rao on April 21./ Image: Instagram
2/5: The actor took to his social media handle to share photos from his wedding and pre-wedding festivities. For Haldi, the actor wore a yellow kurta. / Image: Instagram
3/5: In the mehendi photo, the couple posed together. Thiruveer was seen wearing a peacock green kurta, while his bride wore a light green gown-like dress./ Image: Instagram
4/5: The third and fourth photos were of the couple from their wedding ceremony. / Image: Instagram
5/5: The third and fourth photos were of the couple from their wedding ceremony. Kalpana's saree had a red border, which was the highlight of her overall bridal look./ Image: Thiruveer/Instagram
