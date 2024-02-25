Updated February 24th, 2024 at 23:23 IST
Throwback To Shahid Kapoor's Lover Boy Looks Through THESE Films
Ahead of Shahid Kapoor's 43rd birthday, we have listed down the films in which he played lover boy roles.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WWE Elimination Chamber resultsWeb Stories24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.