1/6: Top Gun starring Tom Cruise has completed 38 years since its release today. / Image: Instagram

2/6: In a series of nostalgic photos from the 1986 set, Tom Cruise reminisced about his time alongside co-star Val Kilmer, the late director Tony Scott, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. / Image: Instagram

3/6: Among the snapshots were scenes from the filming of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. / Image: Instagram

4/6: From receiving direction from Tony Scott to candid moments with the cast on the iconic air hangar set, Cruise's post offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic of the film. / Image: Instagram

5/6: "It’s incredible to look back on the thirty-eight years of Top Gun. To the fans who have been with us since the start, there wouldn’t be a Top Gun Day without you," he wrote./ Image: Instagram

6/6: Top Gun made an instant impact upon its release on May 16, 1986, following Pete Mitchell's journey through the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School, aka Top Gun. / Image: Instagram