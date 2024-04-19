Train to Busan To Silenced: Must-watch South Korean Thrillers

As the weekend is here, we have listed below the South Korean thrillers that you can watch from the comfort of your home over the weekend.

1/6: Train to Busan: While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan. Streaming on Prime Video, the film stars Gong Yoo in the lead./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Badland Hunters: In a lawless frontier town, a skilled bounty hunter pursues a ruthless outlaw, leading to a high-stakes showdown filled with betrayal. You can watch it on Netflix./ Image: X

3/6: Silenced: Based on true events, it follows a caring teacher's attempts to publicly expose faculty members who are molesting students who are deaf. The film is streaming on Netflix./ Image: IMdb

4/6: The Age of Shadows: Korean resistance fighters smuggle explosives to destroy facilities controlled by Japanese forces in this period action thriller./ Image: IMDb

5/6: Chaser: A disgraced ex-policeman who runs a small ring of prostitutes finds himself in a race against time when one of his women goes missing./ Image: IMdb

6/6: Oldboy: After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must track down his captor in five days. You can watch the movie on Prime Video./ Image: IMDb