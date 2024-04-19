Train to Busan

Updated April 19th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Train to Busan To Silenced: Must-watch South Korean Thrillers

As the weekend is here, we have listed below the South Korean thrillers that you can watch from the comfort of your home over the weekend.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/6: Train to Busan: While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan. Streaming on Prime Video, the film stars Gong Yoo in the lead./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Badland Hunters: In a lawless frontier town, a skilled bounty hunter pursues a ruthless outlaw, leading to a high-stakes showdown filled with betrayal. You can watch it on Netflix./ Image: X

3/6: Silenced: Based on true events, it follows a caring teacher's attempts to publicly expose faculty members who are molesting students who are deaf. The film is streaming on Netflix./ Image: IMdb

4/6: The Age of Shadows: Korean resistance fighters smuggle explosives to destroy facilities controlled by Japanese forces in this period action thriller./ Image: IMDb

5/6: Chaser: A disgraced ex-policeman who runs a small ring of prostitutes finds himself in a race against time when one of his women goes missing./ Image: IMdb

6/6: Oldboy: After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must track down his captor in five days. You can watch the movie on Prime Video./ Image: IMDb

Published April 19th, 2024 at 15:52 IST