Udaan, Mukti Bhawan, Dor and more movies we have listed down which explores redemption, obsession, self-destruction, societal norms.

Mukti Bhawan: A contemplative movie on life, death, and family bonds, exploring the traditional Indian belief in salvation and the acceptance of mortality.

Dev.D: Abhay Deol starrer is a modern take on Devdas, delving into love, obsession, and self-destruction while challenging societal norms and expectations

Udaan: It considered as the most impactful story as it explores the struggles of adolescence, quest for freedom, and father-son relationship dynamics against the backdrop of middle-class India.

Dor: Starring Ayesha Takia and Gul Panag, the film explores themes of forgiveness, redemption, and human connections through the journey of two women from contrasting backgrounds bound by tragedy.

Ship of Theseus: The movie raises profound questions about identity, morality, and existence through interconnected stories revolving around the philosophical paradox of the Ship of Theseus.

Ankhon Dekhi: It is about an introspective journey of a man who decides to believe only what he sees, challenging societal norms and redefining his understanding of truth and reality.

Astu: It revolves around the life of Professor Chakrapani Shastri, a former director of an Oriental Research Institute, who is leading a solitary life after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's