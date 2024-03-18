Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:29 IST
Veere Di Wedding, Dhak Dhak, Lajja: Female-led Ensemble Movies To Watch Before Crew
Before Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew hits the big screens, check the other female-led movies to binge-watch.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024Web Stories15 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.