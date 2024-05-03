Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 15:39 IST
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Items To Buy For Luck And Wealth
Akshaya Tritiya falls on 10th May this year. Here are items you can buy to make the festival more auspicious for you and your family.
1/6: Gold is the most auspicious item to buy for Akshaya Tritiya./ Image: instagram
2/6: If the prices of gold are scaring you, an equally good alternative is silver in the form of jewellery or coins./ Image: Unsplash
3/6: A good item that you can spend your money on is a car for your family./ Image: Pixabay
4/6: If you want to buy an electronic gadget like a phone or tablet, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day./ Image: Pixabay
5/6: You can also choose to invest in real estate on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya./ Image: Unsplash
6/6: New clothes are important for a fresh start on Akshaya Tritiya, so you can buy a new outfit too./ Image: Unsplash
