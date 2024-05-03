Akshaya Tritiya falls on 10th May this year. Here are items you can buy to make the festival more auspicious for you and your family.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Items To Buy For Luck And Wealth

1/6: Gold is the most auspicious item to buy for Akshaya Tritiya./ Image: instagram

2/6: If the prices of gold are scaring you, an equally good alternative is silver in the form of jewellery or coins./ Image: Unsplash

3/6: A good item that you can spend your money on is a car for your family./ Image: Pixabay

4/6: If you want to buy an electronic gadget like a phone or tablet, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day./ Image: Pixabay

5/6: You can also choose to invest in real estate on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: New clothes are important for a fresh start on Akshaya Tritiya, so you can buy a new outfit too./ Image: Unsplash