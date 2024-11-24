Alaya F's Fitness Secret Revealed: Her Favourite Protein Shake Recipe

1/7:

Alaya F offers a superfood-rich protein shake recipe, providing energy, nutrient-rich, and anti-inflammatory benefits for those on weight loss or muscle building journeys.

She took to her Instagram to share the recipe of the this energy boosting shake.

Protein powder (1 scoop) is 150 kcal, almond milk (15 kcal), and blueberries (7 pieces) are 5 kcal.



Half a banana contains 53 kcal, while walnuts are 33 kcal and almonds are 35 kcal.

Peanut butter (1 tsp): 32 kcal, Flaxseed powder (1 tsp): 12 kcal, Chia seeds (1 tsp soaked): 12 kcal

Gather all ingredients. For protein shake, the spinning tampers are great at keeping sticky ingredients from clumping.

She mentioned in the caption that it can enhance your overall health and wellbeing.

For nearly three years, She has been adding these ingredients to her protein shake, enjoying its super filling, nutrient-dense. She adds energy benefits, and it's 100% tested and tested.



