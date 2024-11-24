Published 00:03 IST, November 25th 2024
Alaya F's Fitness Secret Revealed: Her Favourite Protein Shake Recipe
Alaya F shared her superfood-rich protein shake recipe on Instagram. The shake totals 340 calories, serving as a filling meal substitute. Check it out.
Alaya F offers a superfood-rich protein shake recipe, providing energy, nutrient-rich, and anti-inflammatory benefits for those on weight loss or muscle building journeys./ Image: Freepik
She took to her Instagram to share the recipe of the this energy boosting shake./ Image: Freepik
Protein powder (1 scoop) is 150 kcal, almond milk (15 kcal), and blueberries (7 pieces) are 5 kcal.
Half a banana contains 53 kcal, while walnuts are 33 kcal and almonds are 35 kcal.
Peanut butter (1 tsp): 32 kcal, Flaxseed powder (1 tsp): 12 kcal, Chia seeds (1 tsp soaked): 12 kcal
Gather all ingredients. For protein shake, the spinning tampers are great at keeping sticky ingredients from clumping./ Image: Freepik
She mentioned in the caption that it can enhance your overall health and wellbeing./ Image: Freepik
For nearly three years, She has been adding these ingredients to her protein shake, enjoying its super filling, nutrient-dense. She adds energy benefits, and it's 100% tested and tested.
