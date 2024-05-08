Updated May 8th, 2024 at 15:28 IST
Beauty Hacks To Get Sweat-proof Makeup In Summer
Summer means dressing up ands having fun, but it also means heat and sweat. How to manage your makeup in the hot weather? Let's find out.
1/5: Prep your skin with lightweight, oil-free gel or water-based moisturisers and primers that mattify the skin./ Image: Freepik
2/5: Go for long-wear or waterproof foundations that are formulated to withstand heat and humidity./ Image: Pixabay
3/5: Set your makeup with a light dusting of translucent powder to lock it in place and prevent excess oil. / Image: Freepik
4/5: Choose waterproof or long-wear formulas for eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow, to prevent smudging and smearing./ Image: Pexels
5/5: Finish your makeup look with a spritz of setting spray to lock everything in place and provide an extra layer of protection./ Image: Unsplash
