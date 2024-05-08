Summer means dressing up ands having fun, but it also means heat and sweat. How to manage your makeup in the hot weather? Let's find out.

Beauty Hacks To Get Sweat-proof Makeup In Summer

1/5: Prep your skin with lightweight, oil-free gel or water-based moisturisers and primers that mattify the skin./ Image: Freepik

2/5: Go for long-wear or waterproof foundations that are formulated to withstand heat and humidity./ Image: Pixabay

3/5: Set your makeup with a light dusting of translucent powder to lock it in place and prevent excess oil. / Image: Freepik

4/5: Choose waterproof or long-wear formulas for eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow, to prevent smudging and smearing./ Image: Pexels

5/5: Finish your makeup look with a spritz of setting spray to lock everything in place and provide an extra layer of protection./ Image: Unsplash