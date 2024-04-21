Summer means fun, chic and stylish looks. These are some hairstyles that you can try out this summer.

1/5: Bob haircut is this summer's hottest trend and you can rock it like Kriti./ Image: kritisanon/instagram

2/5: Sleek hair bun can make you look classy and feel comfortable in summers./ Image: Instagram

3/5: Tie up your gorgeous hair with clips, bows or ribbons to look fashionable without compromising with comfort./ Image: Varinder Chawla

4/5: If you do not like the sleek look, go for a messy bun like Kangana./ Image: Instagram

5/5: A sleek ponytail is the most comfortable hairstyle in summer./ Image: ananyapandey/instagram