From a tangy creamy cheesecake to a filling, flavour infused glass of lassi - here are 7 delicious ways to use the fruit for the season, mango.

1/7: Mango lassi's are the most obvious pick when it comes to beating the heat, with mangoes in tow. Already creamy, the pulpy texture of the mangoes tends to thicken the drink, adding a refreshing punch. / Image: Freepik

2/7: Next in line is the unanimously loved aamras. A thickened, rustic version of good old mango juice, it is best had with some deep fried puris on the side, adding a kick of salt. / Image: Freepik

3/7: Mango cheesecakes are yet another Summer variant on dessert which uses the creaminess of the mango to add a layer of tarty, fruity punch, atop the traditional biscuit foundation. / Image: Freepik

4/7: While ice lollies can be gratifying all year round, there is nothing quite as satiating as a wholesome scoop of freshly churned mango ice cream. / Image: Freepik

5/7: Conversely, if you are craving the same texture with an Indian twist of cardamom and pistachios, mango kulfi makes for the perfect snack option. / Image: Freepik

6/7: If your taste buds are craving a savoury refreshing kick, it does not get better than a freshly tossed mango salad. The versatile fruit goes surprisingly well with protein options like chicken./ Image: Freepik

7/7: Yet another savoury treat, mango salsa, best had with chips and nachos, is a tangy and sweet spin to the traditional dip./ Image: Freepik