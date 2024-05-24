In summer, you can enjoy some cooling herbs that will make you meals infinitely better. Here are some of those.

Cooling Herbs That You Should Add In Your Summer Diet

Updated May 24th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

1/5: Mint is the most popular summer herb that cools you down./ Image: Freepik

2/5: Lavender regulates the temperature of your body./ Image: X

3/5: Chamomile can cool down your tissues./ Image: Freepik

4/5: Spearmint is also a great addition to your summer diet./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Lemongrass soothes you and also adds aroma to your food./ Image: Unsplash