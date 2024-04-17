Updated April 16th, 2024 at 14:59 IST
Cotton Clothes That Will Make Your Summer Style Trendy And Comfortable
Cotton is the most preferred fabric in summer due to its versatility and comfort. Here is how you can dress top-to-toe in cotton clothes.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/5: Cotton tie-dye printed t-shirts are a comfortable and stylish option for both men and women./ Image: Pixabay
2/5: Cotton shirts are cool and comfortable - great for going out in the summer./ Image: Unpslash
3/5: Cotton dresses are the perfect fashion forward choice to embrace summer season./ Image: Unsplash
4/5: Stylish cotton skirts can easily give you a flirty, feminine summer look while keeping you cool./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: Cotton trousers are a style staple in men's wardrobe during summers./ Image: Unsplash
Published April 16th, 2024 at 14:59 IST