Homemade ice creams made with fresh fruits can be the best summer treat that you need. Here are top fruity flavours.

Craving Homemade Ice Cream? Use These Fruits To Make The Perfect Frozen Treat

1/6: Raspberry gives your ice cream a sweet and tart flavour, with a delightful colour./ Image: Freepik

2/6: Mix the crunch of apples with the creaminess of malai to enjoy the perfect ice cream flavour./ Image: Freepik

3/6: Perfect for a lazy summer post-meal treat, mango ice cream is everyone's favourite./ Image: Freepik

4/6: Want to try something new? Experiment with chilli guava ice cream./ Image: Unsplash

5/6: The all-time favourite - strawberry ice cream is as pretty as it is delicious./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: If you like the texture of chiku, you will love it when it is blended and churned in the form of ice cream./ Image: milkmaid