Curd Vs Yogurt: What's The Difference And Which Is Better For You?

1/5: Despite similarities between yoghurt, and curd, the primary distinction lies in their fermentation process. Though their textures are same they have different properties.

2/5: Yoghurt is created by fermenting milk using specific bacterial strains, namely Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus.

3/5: Made typically from cow's milk, curd forms by natural fermentation when lactic acid bacteria act on milk.

4/5: Curd uses a natural starter which can lead to variations in texture and flavor,

5/5: Yogurt's fermentation, however, involves controlled conditions and specific bacteria, resulting in a consistent taste and texture.