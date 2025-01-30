Darjeeling To Kodaikanal, India's Oldest Hill Stations To Visit

1/7:

Darjeeling offers an ideal getaway for families, solo travelers, honeymooners, and adventure-seekers, with nearby hill stations providing a perfect blend of thrill and relaxation.

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Kodaikanal, a picturesque hill station in Tamil Nadu, has been a coveted getaway since 1845, offering a tranquil escape to nature lovers and a rich history dating back to the Sangam literature era.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Nestled in Himachal Pradesh, this hill station Shimla is a serene winter wonderland, offering breathtaking landscapes, snow-covered vistas, and tranquil solitude.

/ Image: Instagram/ shimlalife

4/7:

Lonavala and Khandala, twin hill stations in Maharashtra, offer a serene weekend getaway from city life, boasting breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.

/ Image: pune.gov.in

5/7:

Ooty, a charming hill station in Tamil Nadu, boasts a rich colonial legacy, scenic landscapes, and attractions like the Government Botanical Garden and historic Stone House.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Mussoorie, the Queen of the Hills, is a captivating hill station founded in 1827, offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas, and a perfect getaway for leisure travelers.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Mount Abu, a sacred Jain site, attracts history enthusiasts and architecture buffs with its stunning structural wonders and rich cultural heritage.

/ Image: Freepik