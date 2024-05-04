Dark chocolate is a delicious, sinful treat. However, it has several benefits that you make you want to grab another bite of it.

Dark Chocolate Can Be Beneficial To Your Health - Here’s How

Updated May 4th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

1/5: Dark chocolate is a powerhouse of antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which makes it healthy./ Image: Freepik

2/5: Dark chocolate contains compounds like serotonin that contribute to a sense of joy and happiness. / Image: Freepik

3/5: Consuming dark chocolate in moderation has been associated with many cardiovascular benefits. / Image: Freepik

4/5: Flavonoids in dark chocolate contribute to improved skin health by protecting against sun damage./ Image: Pexels

5/5: A unique saturated fat in dark chocolate called stearic acid contributes to a feeling of satiety, which helps in appetite control./ Image: Pexels