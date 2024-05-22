Summer season requires us to change our diet according to the hot weather conditions. If you are a spice lover, you might want to note down the spices to avoid.

Dehydrating Spices That You Should Avoid In Summer

1/5: Ginger is very warm for your stomach, which makes it bad to consume in summers./ Image: Freepik

2/5: Garlic should be consumed in moderation during summer due to its pungent smell and taste. / Image: Freepik

3/5: Clove is another spice that is more fit for consumption during colder months./ Image: Freepik

4/5: The bite of black pepper might be too much to handle in the summer season. Instead, opt for white pepper./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Excess of red chilli powder will make you feel hot, stuffy and uncomfortable in summers./ Image: Freepik