Rising dengue cases necessitate control measures, including a healthy diet. Patients experience pain, high temperature, It is necessary to keep a diet chart.

Dengue: Foods To Eat When Recovering From High Fever

1/7: Oatmeal, a simple to digest and light-hearted food, is essential for maintaining body balance and can be enjoyed in savoury form, even for those with lactose intolerance./ Image: Day 2

2/7: Spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg have anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties, enhancing immune system function./ Image: freepik

3/7: Papaya leaves can be crucial in combating dengue, as they boost platelet counts, which can be dangerously low in dengue patients, and are often consumed through juice./ Image: Freepik

4/7: Pomegranates are a healthful fruit for dengue, rich in vitamins, minerals, and iron, which aids in energy, fatigue reduction, and faster recovery from dengue./ Image: Freepik

5/7: Coconut water, rich in salts and minerals, maintains electrolyte balance, reduces weakness, and stimulates the body, making it essential to consume two glasses daily during recovery./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Broccoli is crucial for dengue patients due to its vitamin K content, which boosts blood platelet counts, restoring normal blood platelet count levels./ Image: uNSPLASH

7/7: Herbal tea, containing cardamom, peppermint, cinnamon, and ginger, aids dengue patients in unwinding, promoting restful sleep, and aiding quicker recovery, making it a crucial part of the dengue diet./ Image: Freepik