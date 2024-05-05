Updated May 5th, 2024 at 15:45 IST
Do You Know These Lesser Known Benefits Of Laughter Therapy?
On World Laughter Day 2024, let us know and understand the benefits of laughter therapy.
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/5: Laughter Therapy reduces stress and promote an overall sense of well-being./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: Laughter involves deep breathing, which can enhance lung capacity and improve respiratory function./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: Laughing therapy can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression by improving your mood./ Image: Unsplash
4/5: Laughing also has cardiovascular benefits, helping to improve blood flow./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: The release of neuropeptides and other immune-boosting substances during laughter contributes to a stronger immune system./ Image: Unsplash
