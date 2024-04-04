×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
Summer

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Effective And Natural Ways To Remove Tan At Home

As there's no escaping the sun, here are effective home remedies to remove tan from your face, hands, and feet.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Subhash Ghai

Yash In Ramayana?

3 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant on DRS

4 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting on DC loss

7 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

7 minutes ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

11 minutes ago
Japan will issue e-visa to Indians

Japan E-Visa Process

16 minutes ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Community Notes

X community notes India

24 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI

Pant fined Rs 24 lakh

24 minutes ago
Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad on IND star

25 minutes ago
Ayesha Khan file photo

Ayesha Slams Paps

28 minutes ago
Summer

Ways To Remove Tan

29 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Dev On Trans Community

29 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

34 minutes ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak conducts impromptu press address outside No 10

Sunak's Party Defeat

36 minutes ago
Stock market

Stock market

40 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

42 minutes ago
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024

Manoj Tiwary slams RCB

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  2. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News16 hours ago

  5. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo