Effective Summer Care Tips For Your Indoor Plants
Taking care of indoor plants during the summer months is essential to ensure they thrive. Here are some simple and effective tips.
1/6: As the sun's angle changes, rearrange your pots to prevent leaves from getting scorched by direct sunlight./ Image: istock
2/6: Move plants away from hot glass windows to avoid intense sunlight exposure, which can even burn the leaves./ Image: istock
3/6: Water requirements may vary during the summer, so ensure your plants receive adequate hydration without waterlogging./ Image: istock
4/6: Watch for water seeping through the container and coming out of the drainage holes as a cue to stop watering./ Image: Unsplash
5/6: Clean your plant's foliage weekly with a soft, damp cloth to remove dust and promote healthy growth./ Image: Unsplash
6/6: This allows the soil to absorb moisture efficiently before the heat of the day sets in. / Image: Freepik
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 20:47 IST