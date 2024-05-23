Taking care of indoor plants during the summer months is essential to ensure they thrive. Here are some simple and effective tips.

1/6: As the sun's angle changes, rearrange your pots to prevent leaves from getting scorched by direct sunlight./ Image: istock

2/6: Move plants away from hot glass windows to avoid intense sunlight exposure, which can even burn the leaves./ Image: istock

3/6: Water requirements may vary during the summer, so ensure your plants receive adequate hydration without waterlogging./ Image: istock

4/6: Watch for water seeping through the container and coming out of the drainage holes as a cue to stop watering./ Image: Unsplash

5/6: Clean your plant's foliage weekly with a soft, damp cloth to remove dust and promote healthy growth./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: This allows the soil to absorb moisture efficiently before the heat of the day sets in. / Image: Freepik