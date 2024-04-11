Eid dishes

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Eid 2024: Starters, Main Course, Desserts, Drinks To Include In Your Party Menu

From kebabs to sharbat, here are some delicious dishes that you can add to your grand Eid feast menu.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7: For starters, there is no better option than a variety of kebabs like seekh, galuti, boti or tandoori./ Image: Unsplash

2/7: Hara bhara kebab is a great vegetarian option for appetiser./ Image: Unsplash

3/7: Biryani is the perfect main dish for a grand Eid feast./ Image: Unsplash

4/7: Another beloved dish you can serve is Delhi's favourite - butter chicken./ Image: Freepik

5/7: The best bread to go with butter chicken is garlic naan, lathered in butter./ Image: Pexels

6/7: A special mohobbat ka sharbat, made with watermelon, rooh afza and milk is served on Eid./ Image: Freepik

7/7: For dessert, there is quite literally nothing more cooling than a Desi matka kulfi./ Image: Unsplash

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:12 IST