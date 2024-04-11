From kebabs to sharbat, here are some delicious dishes that you can add to your grand Eid feast menu.

Eid 2024: Starters, Main Course, Desserts, Drinks To Include In Your Party Menu

1/7: For starters, there is no better option than a variety of kebabs like seekh, galuti, boti or tandoori./ Image: Unsplash

2/7: Hara bhara kebab is a great vegetarian option for appetiser./ Image: Unsplash

3/7: Biryani is the perfect main dish for a grand Eid feast./ Image: Unsplash

4/7: Another beloved dish you can serve is Delhi's favourite - butter chicken./ Image: Freepik

5/7: The best bread to go with butter chicken is garlic naan, lathered in butter./ Image: Pexels

6/7: A special mohobbat ka sharbat, made with watermelon, rooh afza and milk is served on Eid./ Image: Freepik

7/7: For dessert, there is quite literally nothing more cooling than a Desi matka kulfi./ Image: Unsplash