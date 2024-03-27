1/7: Namib is arid land is almost totally uninhabited, except for a small number of scattered towns. It is important because of the trade routes that cross it, its mineral deposits. / Image: Namib Desert/Instagram

2/7: The Atacama Desert is one of the driest places on Earth besides the polar deserts. The desert is located by the Andes Mountains which subsequently blocks rainfall in the area. / Image: atacamdesert/instagram

3/7: The Sahara desert is famous for its sand dune fields that are often depicted in movies. From captivating sand dunes to the rocky formations, the Sahara Desert offers breathtaking views. / Image: Sahara desert/instagram

4/7: The Gobi is not only famous for dinosaur species discovery, but it is also well known for its rich natural resources. The desert is rich in copper, gold and coal deposits./ Image: Gobi desert/instagram

5/7: People have explored the interior of the great white continent at the bottom of the world. More than 98% of Antarctica is covered with ice. This makes it the largest ice sheet in the world. / Image: white.desert.antarctica/Instagram

6/7: Thar desert has an undulating surface, with high and low sand dunes separated by sandy plains and low barren hills, or bhakars, which rise abruptly from the surrounding plains/ Image: rajasthandirect.com

7/7: The Great Basin Desert., in USA is known for its watershed. It has (salt basins), small lakes, and rivers all help drain precipitation within the region internally./ Image: stephensaicreations/Instagram