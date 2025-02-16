sb.scorecardresearch
Interesting facts about Butterfly

Updated 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025

Fascinating Facts About Butterflies

Delve into the enchanting realm of butterflies and discover interesting secrets that can leave you astonished.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Butterflies are cold-blooded animals, so they have to keep cosy or they won't be able to fly around. 

The delicate wings of butterflies are comprised of four intricate layers of chitin, a remarkable substance that provides their wings with remarkable strength and resilience.

Chitin, a remarkably versatile and ubiquitous biomaterial, is the fundamental building block of butterflies, as well as all insects. 

Contrary to popular assumption, butterflies don't sip water like humans do. Instead, they employ a clever, straw-like appendage called a proboscis to quench their thirst.

For butterflies, puddles are a secret sauce of survival, providing a vital boost of salt and minerals that are essential to their delicate existence.

When a butterfly alights on you, it's not just a gentle touch - it's actually giving you a curious once-over with its feet. 

Upon emerging from their chrysalis, butterflies face a peculiar morning ritual. He meticulously assembling their proboscis, which unfurls in two separate halves. 

Published 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025