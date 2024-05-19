Updated May 19th, 2024 at 15:56 IST
Fight The Heatwave By Drinking THESE Summer Beverages
Many parts of India are currently experiencing harsh heatwaves. Here are some beverages that will keep you cool.
1/5: Lemonade is the ultimate summer favourite, with nice citrusy flavours./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: Kombucha tea is not just healthy, it is hydrating and delicious too./ Image: freepik
3/5: A tall glass of iced tea can come to your rescue during summer./ Image: freepik
4/5: Detox water is also a hydrating option that you can sip on throughout the day./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: Want to add hydration and delicious taste to your diet? Mango lassi is your best summer bet!/ Image: Freepik
