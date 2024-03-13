As per the recent World Happiness Report, Finland continues to remain the happiest country for 6 years in a row. Check other nations on the list.

Finland To Denmark, Check Out The List Of Happiest Countries In The World

1/6: Finland tops the list: The pursuit of happiness remains a universal aspiration. The WHR report offers insights into the nations that excel in nurturing the well-being of their citizens./ Image: Unsplash

2/6: Denmark takes the lead at No. 2: Happiness is measured using six categories including GDP per capita, social support, and healthy life expectancy, among others./ Image: Unsplash

3/6: Iceland is No. 3 on the list: For the facts, northern European countries dominate the top of the happiness rankings, reflecting strong social support systems and high standards of living./ Image: Unsplash

4/6: The No. 4th spot is taken by Israel despite their ongoing internal conflicts: Since 2002, the World Happiness Report has used statistical analysis to determine the world's happiest countries./ Image: Unsplash

5/6: Edging out Norway for the honour of the fifth-happiest country in the world is the Netherlands (also known as Holland to many tulip lovers). The Netherlands scored higher in the generosity category./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: Sweden has a higher lack of corruption score than all but four countries worldwide, the 14th highest GDP per capita of all 149 countries measured, and the 4th highest life expectancy in the top seven./ Image: Unsplash