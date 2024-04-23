Going to the gym might be too expensive for some, while it may be time-taking for others. Here are ways to stay fit without hitting the gym.

Fitness Tips For Those Who Do Not Like Going To The Gym

1/5: Eating a balanced meal should be number one on your list of fitness to-dos./ Image: Freepik

2/5: If you do not like the restrictions of working out in a gym, try engaging in physical activities by dancing./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Good sleep is as essential as working out for your fitness./ Image: Freepik

4/5: Walking is a good way to stay fit and stress-free without hitting the gym./ Image: Pixabay

5/5: Practice portion control. Eat small portions and have many small meals instead of 3 very big meals./ Image: Unsplash