Have a look at the food combinations that are avoidable -- from fruits and milk to ice cream and gulab jamun.

Food Combinations To Avoid According To Ayurveda

1/5: Ayurveda suggests to avoid combining fruit and milk because it can lead to digestive issues./ Image: Freepik

2/5: When you pair foods rich in calcium with those high in iron, like milk and dates, there's a concern that the calcium might inhibit the absorption of iron./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: When you consume hot food, your body increases blood flow to the stomach to aid in digestion and to dissipate the heat. Conversely, cold foods can slow down digestion and cause constriction of blood / Image: Unsplash

4/5: Tea contains antinutrients like tannin and caffeine. This hinders absorption of iron and calcium in the body. / Image: Unsplash

5/5: Mixing honey with hot liquids like tea or boiling water can diminish its therapeutic properties and produce harmful substances./ Image: Unsplash