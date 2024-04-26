To preserve skin elasticity and firmness, choose a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and antioxidants. Here are some foods that must be avoided.

Foods You Must Avoid To Reduce Ageing Signs

1/5: Soy sauce, a common ingredient known for its flavor-enhancing properties, is also one of the saltiest. High salt intake can lead to dehydration, pulling moisture from the skin./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: AGEs are chemical compounds that naturally occur in the body but increase with the consumption of foods cooked at high temperatures. Common sources include roasted meats and fried vegetables./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Fried foods generate free radicals that can damage skin elasticity, while sugary foods increase glycation, which affects collagen and elastin./ Image: Unsplash

4/5: Milk and other dairy products can increase levels of IGF1, a growth hormone linked to higher rates of inflammation and aging./ Image: Unsplash

5/5: Often chosen as a healthier alternative to butter, margarine contains partially hydrogenated oils rich in trans fats. These fats not only make the skin more susceptible to UV damage./ Image: Pexels