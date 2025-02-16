sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ DOGE Cancels $21Mn Funding | NDLS Stampede Tragedy | Munich Security Conference | Pariksha Pe Charcha | Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar | Austria Stabbing Incident | Ranveer Allahbadia | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Champions Trophy 2025 | Maha Kumbh |
Khaman Dhokla Recipe

Updated 23:47 IST, February 16th 2025

Gujarati Delight: Easy Khaman Dhokla Recipe To Try At Home

Make perfect Khaman Dhokla at home with this easy recipe, offering a delightful sweet and sour flavor, soft texture, and numerous health benefits.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/8:

1.5 cups gram flour (besan), 180 grams
1 tablespoon rava (semolina) – optional
1 tablespoon sugar
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/8:

1.5 inches ginger – crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle
1.5 teaspoons green chillies – chopped and then crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/8:

2 to 3 pinches turmeric powder (ground turmeric)
1 to 2 pinch asafoetida (hing)
1 tablespoon oil – any neutral oil or peanut oil
1.5 to 2 teaspoons eno (fruit salt) or ½ to ¾ teaspoon baking soda
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/8:

1 teaspoon salt or add as required
1.5 tablespoon lemon juice or ⅓ to ½ teaspoon pure food grade citric acid
1 cup water or add as required
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/8:

Make khaman batter by mixing gram flour, spices, and water, then adding semolina and Eno, stirring briskly, and pouring into a greased pan.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/8:

Steam the khaman batter for 12-20 minutes, check doneness with a toothpick, then let cool, loosen edges, invert onto a plate, and slice into pieces.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/8:

Temper the khaman with a mixture of mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, and sesame seeds, then garnish with coriander and coconut for a flavorful and authentic Gujarati snack.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

8/8:

Enjoy khaman dhokla with spicy or sweet Indian chutneys or pair it with a warm evening cup of chai.

Recipe credits:  Dassanas Veg Recipes

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:47 IST, February 16th 2025