Gujarati Delight: Easy Khaman Dhokla Recipe To Try At Home

1/8:

1.5 cups gram flour (besan), 180 grams

1 tablespoon rava (semolina) – optional

1 tablespoon sugar



/ Image: Freepik

2/8:

1.5 inches ginger – crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle

1.5 teaspoons green chillies – chopped and then crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle



/ Image: Freepik

3/8:

2 to 3 pinches turmeric powder (ground turmeric)

1 to 2 pinch asafoetida (hing)

1 tablespoon oil – any neutral oil or peanut oil

1.5 to 2 teaspoons eno (fruit salt) or ½ to ¾ teaspoon baking soda



/ Image: Freepik

4/8:

1 teaspoon salt or add as required

1.5 tablespoon lemon juice or ⅓ to ½ teaspoon pure food grade citric acid

1 cup water or add as required



/ Image: Freepik

5/8:

Make khaman batter by mixing gram flour, spices, and water, then adding semolina and Eno, stirring briskly, and pouring into a greased pan.

/ Image: Freepik

6/8:

Steam the khaman batter for 12-20 minutes, check doneness with a toothpick, then let cool, loosen edges, invert onto a plate, and slice into pieces.

/ Image: Freepik

7/8:

Temper the khaman with a mixture of mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, and sesame seeds, then garnish with coriander and coconut for a flavorful and authentic Gujarati snack.

/ Image: Freepik

8/8:

Enjoy khaman dhokla with spicy or sweet Indian chutneys or pair it with a warm evening cup of chai.

Recipe credits: Dassanas Veg Recipes

/ Image: Freepik