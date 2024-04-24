Oat is one of the healthiest ingredients, rich in both protein and fibre. Add it to your breakfast menu with these tasty and nutritious dishes.

Healthy And Tasty Oat Dishes That Should Make It To Your Breakfast Menu

1/6: Oats cookies are easy to make and you can make them in a big batch to eat with milk in the morning./ Image: Unsplash

2/6: The classic oatmeal porridge, with warm milk is delicious and comforting./ Image: Unsplash

3/6: Oats dosa, served with coconut and peanut chutney, is a delicious breakfast option./ Image: Freepik

4/6: Oats cheela is not just healthy, it can be customised with veggies of your choice./ Image: Freepik

5/6: Overnight oats and chia pudding, with dry fruits is the epitome of healthy and tasty./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: Replace maida with oat flour to create the fluffiest, healthiest pancakes./ Image: Unsplash