The Hemkund Sahib Yatra is considered a spiritual odyssey that attracts devotees from different parts of the country.

Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25 - Know Its Significance

1/5: The annual spiritual yatra to the Hemkund Sahib will commence on May 25th, 2024. The dates have been announced by the Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara Trust. / Image: Unsplash

2/5: This year, you’ll be able to pay a visit from May 25 to October 10. / Image: Unsplash

3/5: Located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near Joshimath, the sacred shrine derived its name from the nearby glacial lake known as Hemkund. / Image: Unsplash

4/5: This pilgrimage site holds significance for Sikhs as it is dedicated to the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh. It is also mentioned in the Dasam Granth. / Image: Unsplash

5/5: According to folklore, it is believed that Guru Gobind Singh meditated here during his previous life as a hermit. / Image: Unsplash