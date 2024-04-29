Have a look at the varying ways to keep your canine mate protected from heat-related-illnesses.

How To Protect Your Canine Mate From Heat-related Illnesses

1/5: Ensure your dog has access to fresh, cool water. Encouraging small, frequent sips can help replenish fluids and prevent dehydration./ Image: Freepik

2/5: Apply wet towels, use fans, or immersing your dog in cool water helps in quickly reduce their body temperature./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: During recovery, it's important to avoid overexertion, and keep exercise gentle and brief to avoid additional heat buildup and that might facilitate healing./ Image:

4/5: Move your dog to a cooler environment promptly. Whether it’s finding shade outdoors or an air-conditioned room inside. / Image: Unsplash

5/5: Pet care Keep a close eye on your dog’s recovery process. Watch for signs of improvement or any worsening of symptoms and consult your veterinarian if necessary./ Image: Freepik