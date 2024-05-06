Fatty liver often silently progresses, frequently going unnoticed in the early stages as it typically lacks overt symptoms, making early detection challenging.

Identifying And Preventing Fatty Liver: Key Signs And Solutions

Updated May 6th, 2024 at 00:45 IST

1/5: Unexplained weight Loss and decreased appetite: These symptoms can be associated with metabolic disruptions caused by fatty liver./ Image: Freepik

2/5: Dark-coloured urine: A possible chance of buildup of bilirubin, a byproduct of red blood cell breakdown, may darken the urine, signaling liver distress./ Image: Freepik

3/5: Fatty liver often silently progresses, frequently going unnoticed in the early stages as it typically lacks overt symptoms, making early detection challenging. / Image: Usnplash

4/5: Persistent fatigue: A general feeling of tiredness and low energy can also be a symptom./ Image: Unsplash

5/5: Skin changes: Itchy skin, red blotches, or visible spider-like blood vessels may appear. In advanced cases, the skin and eyes may yellow./ Image: Freepik