International Tea Day, celebrated on May 21st, honors tea industry contributions, advocates for fair trade.

1/7: Oolong is a traditional Chinese tea, popular in southeastern China and Southeast Asia. Its flavors range from sweet to fruity, and are formed into two styles: long curly leaves or small beads./ Image: Freepik

2/7: Yellow tea, also known as Chinese huángchá and Korean hwangcha, is a rare and expensive variety of tea. It is made by encasing or sweltering leaves, giving them a slightly yellow color./ Image: Freepik

3/7: Green tea, originating in China, is made from Camellia sinensis leaves and buds without the withering and oxidation process used in oolong and black teas. Varieties vary based on variety. / Image: Freepik

4/7: Black tea, also known as red tea, is a stronger, oxidized form of Camellia sinensis, originating in China and widely consumed in East and Southeast Asia./ Image: Freepik

5/7: Pu'er, a fermented tea from Yunnan Province, China, is produced through wet piling after drying and rolling tea leaves. There are two main styles: traditional shēng and modern shóu. / Image: Pinterest

6/7: Herbal teas, also known as herbal infusions or tisanes, are beverages made from herbs, spices, or plant material in hot water, often used in herbal medicine, unlike true teas./ Image: Freepik

7/7: Chamomile tea, a natural remedy for various health issues, contains nutrients for diabetes, menstrual pain, and sleep problems. Common varieties include German and Roman. Chamomile produces flowers. / Image: Freepik