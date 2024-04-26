Updated April 26th, 2024 at 00:10 IST
Lack In These Nutrients Can Result In Weight Gain
A balanced intake of essential vitamins and minerals is crucial for optimal body function, and lacking in these can lead to unintended weight gain.
1/5: Often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin," Vitamin D is vital for metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Low levels can impair the body's ability to burn fat, often resulting in weight gain./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: Omega-3 fatty acids, which are prevalent in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, are crucial for managing hunger hormones. Insufficient omega-3s can lead to enhanced cravings./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: Excessive processed sugar intake/ Image: Freepik
4/5: Vitamins B12 and B6 are essential for energy metabolism. A deficiency in these vitamins can lead to increased fatigue and a greater propensity for sugary foods,/ Image: Unsplash
5/5: A lack of iodine can cause hypothyroidism, characterized by a slow metabolism, which can lead to weight gain. / Image: X
