A balanced intake of essential vitamins and minerals is crucial for optimal body function, and lacking in these can lead to unintended weight gain.

Lack In These Nutrients Can Result In Weight Gain

1/5: Often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin," Vitamin D is vital for metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Low levels can impair the body's ability to burn fat, often resulting in weight gain./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: Omega-3 fatty acids, which are prevalent in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, are crucial for managing hunger hormones. Insufficient omega-3s can lead to enhanced cravings./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Excessive processed sugar intake/ Image: Freepik

4/5: Vitamins B12 and B6 are essential for energy metabolism. A deficiency in these vitamins can lead to increased fatigue and a greater propensity for sugary foods,/ Image: Unsplash

5/5: A lack of iodine can cause hypothyroidism, characterized by a slow metabolism, which can lead to weight gain. / Image: X