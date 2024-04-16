These light lunch options will keep you satiated in summer without making you feel heavy or bloated.

1/6: Chickpea salad or chana chaat is a protein rich, delicious lunch option. It is also very easy to make./ Image: unsplash

2/6: Dalia with veggies is also a great option for a healthy lunch. Pair it with pickle or raita./ Image: Unsplash

3/6: Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food that everyone loves during the hot summer months./ Image: Freepik

4/6: If you wish to eat something really light but tasty, nothing tops the satisfaction of a bowl of broccoli soup./ Image: Freepik

5/6: Curd rice with some red chilli tadka is the most delicious lunch meal that will leave you asking for more servings./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: Wrap up some fresh veggies with pain yoghurt chutney and some chicken or paneer for protein to make yummy rolls./ Image: Shutterstock