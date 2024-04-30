Starting the day with these nutrient-dense beverages can significantly impact cholesterol levels and enhance overall health.

1/5: Green tea is celebrated for its high polyphenol content, particularly catechins, which exhibit strong anti-inflammatory properties./ Image: Freepik

2/5: The pairing of chia seeds with soy milk offers a powerful blend of fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, essential for cardiovascular health. / Image: FReepik

3/5: Turmeric, particularly its active compound curcumin, is recognized for its potential to lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. This effect is enhanced when turmeric is consumed with soy milk./ Image: Unsplash

4/5: Combining beetroot with carrot juice offers a promising approach to cholesterol management due to the presence of nitrates and carotenoids/ Image: Freepik

5/5: Carrots, rich in carotenoids like beta-carotene, have shown promise in modifying cholesterol absorption and lowering cholesterol levels. / Image: Pinterest